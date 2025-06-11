Rulers of Emirates offer condolences to Saudi King on passing of Prince Faisal bin Turki

ABU DHABI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) – Their Highnesses the Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates have sent condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the passing of Prince Faisal bin Turki bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

The messages were sent by Their Highnesses the Rulers, Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammad Al Qasimi of Sharjah, Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi of Ajman, Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi of Fujairah, Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla of Umm Al Qaiwain, and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi of Ras Al Khaimah.

Their Crown Princes and Deputy Rulers also sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.