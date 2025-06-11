30 martyred, dozens wounded near aid centre in Gaza

GAZA, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Thirty Palestinians were martyred and dozens wounded today by Israeli gunfire near the aid centre in the vicinity of the "Netzarim" checkpoint in the central Gaza Strip.

It is worth noting that Israeli forces have, over the past few days, targeted aid distribution points—both in Rafah and in the central part of the Strip—resulting in dozens of martyrs and numerous injuries.

Since the implementation of the aid distribution point mechanism at the end of last May, the total number of Palestinian martyrs has exceeded 130, with hundreds more wounded.