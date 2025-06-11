EU, Britain reach post-Brexit deal on Gibraltar Border

BRUSSELS, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) – The European Union (EU) and Britain have agreed on the status of the overseas territory of Gibraltar, facilitating border crossings and resolving years of political uncertainty.

The territory has had its border arrangements with Spain as a significant point of contention since the United Kingdom's decision to withdraw from the EU in 2016.

Under Wednesday's agreement, arrivals at Gibraltar Airport will present their passports to both Gibraltarian and Spanish border officers.

The British Foreign Office stated that this system mirrors the model used by French police at London's St. Pancras station, the terminus for the Eurostar service connecting Britain with mainland Europe.

"We have reached an agreement which protects British sovereignty, supports Gibraltar's economy and allows businesses to plan for the long-term once again," British Foreign Minister David Lammy said.