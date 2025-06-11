FUJIFILM doubles down on its Middle East presence with launch of new offices at Expo City Dubai

DUBAI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) -- FUJIFILM Middle East and Africa today inaugurated its new offices at Expo City Dubai – an innovation-driven, people-centric community designed as a blueprint for sustainable urban living and the new centre of Dubai’s future. The launch of its new offices is part of the company’s future-facing mindset, as well as efforts to increase proximity to end-consumers and key partners. The site will also be home to FUJIFILM Technology Center (FTC), which will showcase the company’s innovative offerings.

The Japanese company brings world-renowned expertise and innovations to some of the region’s vital sectors. As a global leader in healthcare, imaging and printing technologies, the firm supplies cutting-edge solutions in the UAE such as innovative diagnostic imaging systems helping raise the standard of care in the country and contributing to its development goals. The company is also preparing to launch AI-driven screening centers (NURA) in the UAE, reflecting its commitment to early detection and better health outcomes.

FUJIFILM Technology Center (FTC), meanwhile, will offer professional training for employees, business partners and end-users in the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and Asia. The center is equipped with a comprehensive range of FUJIFILM solutions for live demonstrations, allowing visitors to try and test multiple products and services.

Ken Okaniwa, Ambassador of Japan to the UAE, said: “We welcome the inauguration of FUJIFILM’s new offices and Technology Center in Expo City Dubai. This new investment by Japan’s top company in healthcare, imaging and printing reflects the excellent relations between Japan and the UAE as well as the strategic position of the UAE as a global hub for business. I look forward to FUJIFILM’s technologies contributing to better healthcare, promotion of industries and human capacity development.”

Manal AlBayat, Chief Engagement Officer, Expo City Dubai, said: “With its technologies used in vital sectors and its commitment to knowledge-sharing, FUJIFILM’s choice of Expo City Dubai for its new offices and Technology Center reinforces the city’s position as a hub for global businesses driving innovative solutions in the UAE and beyond. We are proud to welcome FUJIFILM to our innovation- and sustainability-focused community – an ecosystem where like-minded entities collaborate to drive meaningful progress.”



