China Internet Civilisation Conference calls for enhanced AI safety, regulation

ANHUI, 11th June, 2025 (WAM) - The 2025 China Internet Civilisation Conference, held in Hefei City in east China's Anhui Province, highlighted AI safety and regulation at its AI sub-conference, calling for enhancing AI controllability amid the rapid development of AI technology and application.

According to a report by China Central Television (CCTV), the event, titled "Gathering Positive Energy Online and Fostering New Trends of the Times," took place from Tuesday to Wednesday. It examined the development and application of AI technology, with a dedicated sub-conference held on Tuesday that concentrated on the high-quality development and controllability of AI.

During the sub-conference, a safety guidance on providing generative AI services to minors was released, requiring AI enterprises to fulfill their principal responsibilities and build a minor-friendly AI service system.

In addition, the China Media Group (CMG) also briefed on building high-quality multi-model Chinese corpus, and promoting new quality productive forces development with its CMG Media GPT 2.0, featuring AI-empowered media with Chinese characteristics and high controllability.

