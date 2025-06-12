Over 49 people died in flooding in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- At least 49 people were confirmed dead Wednesday as floods devastated one of South Africa’s provinces, and officials said the toll was expected to rise as more bodies are recovered in the search for missing people.

The floods hit the largely rural Eastern Cape province in the southeast of the country early Tuesday after an especially strong weather front brought heavy rains, gale force winds and also snow in some parts.

“As we speak here, other bodies are being discovered,” Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane told reporters at a briefing, adding that it was one of the worst weather-related disasters his province had experienced. “I have never seen something like this,” he said.