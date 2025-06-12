13 Palestinians martyred, over 200 wounded near aid centre in Gaza

GAZA, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Thirteen Palestinians were martyred and more than 200 others were injured on Thursday by Israeli forces near the aid centre near the Netzarim checkpoint in the central Gaza Strip, according to medical sources.

Over the past days, the Israeli forces have targeted aid distribution points over both in Rafah and the central Gaza Strip, resulting in dozens of killings and injuries.

Since 27th May, a total of 224 Palestinians have been killed and at least 1,858 wounded at aid distribution points across the territory, according to health officials.