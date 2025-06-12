Community of Practice for internal auditors to take place on June 17

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) has announced that the second edition of the Community of Practice (CoP) for internal auditors in entities subject to ADAA’s mandate will take place on 17th June in Abu Dhabi.

The event reflects ADAA’s continued commitment to enhancing the quality and effectiveness of internal audit practices, promoting transparency, integrity, and accountability, and strengthening governance across both local and federal government entities.

The Community of Practice event will bring together over 300 participants, including heads and senior officials of internal audit departments and governance specialists from various entities under ADAA’s mandate as well as its strategic partners. It aims to establish an interactive platform for sharing knowledge and best practices among internal auditors across Abu Dhabi and UAE.

This strategic event is held with the participation of the UAE Accountability Authority and the Department of Government Enablement, and will welcome delegates subject to UAEAA’s mandate reflecting a unified national approach to advancing internal audit and governance practices.