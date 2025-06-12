35% of global marine fish stocks still overfished: FAO

NICE, France, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- More than 35 percent of the world's marine fish stocks remain overfished despite gradual improvements, according to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

The findings were released Wednesday in the Review of the State of World Marine Fishery Resources 2025, unveiled at the UN Ocean Conference. The report revealed that while 64.5 percent of marine fish stocks are being exploited within biologically sustainable limits, 35.5 percent continue to face overfishing pressures.

The FAO highlighted that global overfishing has been increasing by approximately 1 percent per year in recent years. However, regions employing long-term, science-based fisheries management strategies have seen notable progress. The Northeast Pacific boasts a sustainability rate of 92.7 percent, and the Southwest Pacific follows with 85 percent.

In contrast, sustainability remains a concern in other areas. Only 46 percent of fish stocks are sustainably fished in the Southeast Pacific, and just 47.4 percent in the Eastern Central Atlantic. The Antarctic region reported 100 percent sustainability among the fish stocks it assessed.

"Effective management remains the most powerful tool for conserving fisheries resources. This review provides an unprecedentedly comprehensive understanding, enabling more informed decision-making based on data," said QU Dongyu, Director-General of FAO. "This report gives governments the evidence they need to shape policy and coordinate coherently."

The report involved over 650 experts from 92 countries and assessed the sustainability of 2,570 fish stocks globally.