Protecting children religious, moral, humanitarian duty: Muslim Council of Elders

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of His Eminence Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, affirmed that safeguarding children and preserving their childhood from exploitation and suffering is a religious, moral, and profound humanitarian obligation shared by societies, institutions, and individuals alike.

On the World Day Against Child Labour, observed annually on 12th June, the Council declared that addressing child exploitation and forced labour is a collective responsibility and demands unified efforts to develop sound policies, enact stringent laws, ensure social protection and quality education, foster a culture of societal responsibility toward children, and intensify initiatives to combat poverty and ignorance, which rank among the leading causes of child labour.

The Council praised the programmes and initiatives by various nation states and institutions that empower families and promote education, thereby helping curb this grave issue and fostering a safe environment for every child’s healthy development.

The Council's statement also emphasised that in Islam, a child is a dignified being entitled to care, education, protection, and growth in a secure and nurturing environment.

Furthermore, the Council underscored the critical role of religious, educational, and media institutions in raising awareness and educating communities to combat this issue, actively shaping a collective consciousness that prioritises child protection which is especially vital in today’s world, where wars and conflicts intensify the suffering of countless innocent children.

The Document on Human Fraternity, which was co-signed in 2019 in Abu Dhabi by His Eminence the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, alongside the late Pope Francis, Pontiff of the Catholic Church at the time, asserts that children’s fundamental rights to family upbringing, nutrition, education, and care constitute a moral duty and responsibility for families and society. These rights must be upheld, defended, and guaranteed for every child worldwide, without exception.

Additionally, any practice that undermines their dignity or violates their rights must be condemned, and vigilance is required to address the risks and violations they face in any form.