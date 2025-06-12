Emirates Nature–WWF launches ‘Sprint for Change’

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Environmental NGO Emirates Nature–WWF has launched “Sprint for Change”, a new summer series designed to inspire environmental action across the UAE, in alignment with the Year of Community.

The action-packed series is held under Emirates Nature–WWF’s flagship Leaders of Change programme, and brings together individuals, families, professionals and youth to take meaningful steps for nature and climate through expert-led online workshops, in-person field visits and community impact challenges.

Participants will explore the three pillars of the triple planetary crisis — climate change, plastic pollution and biodiversity loss — and discover practical ways to lead change in their daily lives. With a mix of online and in-person activities, Sprint for Change offers a fun and accessible entry point into conservation.

Arabella Willing, Head of Conservation Outreach and Citizen Science at Emirates Nature-WWF, commented, “Real impact starts with people. Whether someone is well-established in their sustainability journey or newly inspired by the Year of Community, Sprint for Change provides a powerful gateway to environmental action.

"This year, we’re introducing exciting new experiences — from the in-person Herbarium workshop to independent citizen science projects you can do from home — ensuring that every participant is inspired, informed, and ready to make a difference.”

Sprint for Change is the third summer series organised by the Leaders of Change programme, which equips thousands of changemakers to create transformative impact for people and planet. The programme guides participants on a journey from passive curiosity to hands-on action and environmental leadership.

Participants are also invited to exclusive online premieres of Conservation Diaries - a compelling new mini-documentary series produced in the UAE.

Showcasing stunning local nature footage and behind-the-scenes access to real conservation efforts, the films bring to life the science, people and passion driving environmental action. Each screening is followed by a live Q&A with the filmmakers and featured experts, offering a rare opportunity to go deeper into the stories and their impact.

By learning to monitor native saplings and conduct waste audits, participants also develop practical skills that prepare them for future seasons of Leaders of Change, where citizen scientists work side by side with environmental experts on conservation field projects.

This hands-on component is an exciting new highlight of this year’s summer series, building on the success of last year’s Nature’s Resilience, which inspired over 1,000 participants to discover how native species adapt to the UAE’s environment.

“Another exciting development this year is the introduction of the Leaders of Change Community Advisory Committee, a platform for active members to shape the evolution of the wider programme,” Willing added. Members who contribute more than 24 hours for nature are eligible to join the committee. “Together, this community has the power to create ripples of lasting impact — inspiring more people to begin their sustainability journey, or take it to the next level.”



