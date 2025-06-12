SEWA begins operating Al-Zubair Power Station

SHARJAH, 12th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Electricity, Water, and Gas Authority (SEWA) has officially inaugurated the Basateen Al-Zubair power transmission station, which operates at 33/11 kilovolts and was constructed at a total cost of AED23 million.

This initiative is part of SEWA's continuous efforts to improve and expand the infrastructure for electricity transmission and distribution networks throughout the emirate.

Engineer Hamad Al Tunaiji, Director of the Power Transmission Department at SEWA, announced that the project aligns with the authority’s strategic plan aimed at enhancing energy networks and ensuring the stability and sustainability of electricity supply throughout Sharjah. The initiative seeks to address the increasing demands of the population, the expansion of urban areas, and upcoming development projects.

The station was completed under the oversight of SEWA’s Power Transmission Department. It features three main transformers, each with a capacity of 20 megavolt-amperes, along with eight 33kV circuit breakers and twenty-seven 11kV circuit breakers, as well as a capacitor bank.

The station has been integrated into the grid and operates in accordance with the highest quality, safety, and security standards. It is also equipped with smart systems to ensure efficient operation and uninterrupted service delivery.