Nasdaq Dubai welcomes ICBC’s multi-currency Green Bond listings totalling US$1.72 billion

DUBAI, 12th June 2025 (WAM) -- Nasdaq Dubai today welcomed the listing of three Green Bond issuances totaling US$1.72 billion by Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Limited (ICBC). The bonds were issued under the bank’s US$20 billion Global Medium Term Note Programme by its branches in Dubai (DIFC), Hong Kong, and Singapore.

The listings include:

ICBC Hong Kong Branch: US$1,000,000,000 Floating Rate Notes due 2028

ICBC Singapore Branch: US$300,000,000 4.125% Notes due 2028

ICBC Dubai (DIFC) Branch: CNH3,000,000,000 2.00% Notes due 2028

These issuances further strengthened ICBC’s position as the leading Chinese issuer, as well as the leading RMB denominated bond issuer on the exchange.

To commemorate the successful listing, Zhang Yiming, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China to the UAE rang the bell at the market-opening ceremony at Nasdaq Dubai in the presence of Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) and Liu Hua, General Manager of ICBC Dubai (DIFC) Branch.

Liu Hua, General Manager of ICBC Dubai (DIFC) Branch, said, “The successful listing of ICBC's multi-currency carbon neutrality-themed green bonds issued by its branches in Dubai (DIFC), Hong Kong, and Singapore on Nasdaq Dubai reflects ICBC's confidence and commitment to the UAE capital market. As a pioneer in green financing, ICBC has significantly contributed to the environmental sustainability by extending green products, particularly within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative. With a cumulative total of US$5.6 billion outstanding bonds in the UAE, ICBC reaffirms its strategic foresight and dedication to fostering eco-friendly and sustainable development globally.”

Hamed Ali, CEO of Nasdaq Dubai and DFM, commented, “We are delighted to welcome ICBC’s latest multi-currency Green Bond listings to Nasdaq Dubai, reflecting the strength of our partnership and the growing appeal of Dubai’s capital markets among international issuers. These listings underscore Dubai’s role as a trusted global hub for sustainable finance and reinforce our commitment to providing a transparent, innovative, and efficient marketplace that supports responsible investment. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with ICBC as they expand their ESG footprint globally.”

Following this listing, Nasdaq Dubai’s total debt listings have reached US$136 billion, including US$40 billion in bonds and US$17 billion in Green Bonds. The exchange’s ESG-related issuance portfolio at USD29 billion, reaffirms its leadership in advancing sustainable finance across the region and beyond.

Nasdaq Dubai continues to cement its position as a global leader in fixed income listings and a central platform for sustainable investment.