Haitong International initiates coverage on all six ADNOC listed companies with positive ‘outperform’ ratings

ABU DHABI, 12th June 2025 (WAM) -- Haitong International, one of China’s largest investment brokerages, has initiated coverage on all six ADNOC listed companies, assigning a positive “outperform” rating to each.

The six companies – ADNOC Distribution, ADNOC Drilling, ADNOC Gas, ADNOC Logistics & Services, Borouge, and Fertiglobe – are seen by Haitong as the main beneficiaries of four structural themes this decade: the UAE’s energy system growth, strong domestic consumption, rising AI and technology adoption, and a shift toward decarbonisation.

The “outperform” ratings indicate Haitong’s belief that each will perform better than a benchmark of their industry peers over the next 12-18 months. Along with the rating, Haitong has set a price target for each of the stocks with an average upside of over 26% from their current market prices.

Haitong says the companies are vital to the UAE’s energy system and resource growth, offering strong shareholder value and attractive yields. Each company benefits from high-quality assets and competitive strengths within their respective markets, combining strong value and share price growth potential.

Haitong is the first Chinese brokerage to initiate coverage of ADNOC’s listed companies, which helps enhance their visibility among Chinese investors and potentially expand their shareholder base while improving share liquidity.