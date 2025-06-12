Air India flight with 242 aboard crashes in Ahmedabad

NEW DELHI, 12th June 2025 (WAM) -- There were 169 Indians, 53 British, one Canadian and seven Portuguese nationals onboard the ill-fated Air India flight AI 171 from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, which crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

According to the Press Trust of India (PTI), the flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members onboard the Boeing 787-8 aircraft, Air India said in a statement on social media platform 'X'.

"Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," it said.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals, the airline said.