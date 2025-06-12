Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul General of Republic of Angola

DUBAI, 12th June 2025 (WAM) -- Rashid Abdulla Al Qaseer, Deputy Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office, met with Isabel Paula do Castro, Consul General of the Republic of Angola in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, during a meeting held at the Ministry’s Dubai Office, and received her credentials.

Al Qaseer welcomed the new Consul General and hailed the political, economic, commercial and investment relations that bind the two friendly countries, wishing her success in her duties.