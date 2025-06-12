New UAE relief ship arrives with 2,100 tonnes of aid for Gaza

ABU DHABI, 12th June 2025 (WAM) -- A new UAE aid ship carrying 2,100 tonnes of humanitarian relief supplies has arrived to support the people of Gaza, as part of country's continued efforts to alleviate the severe humanitarian crisis affecting the population of the Strip.

The shipment includes large quantities of food supplies, particularly flour, as well as essential relief packages and items specifically designated for children and women. Additional aid addresses urgent humanitarian needs, aiming to ease the deteriorating living conditions faced by residents in Gaza.

The new shipment is part of the UAE’s humanitarian efforts under “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3.” The vessel docked at Port of Ashdod in Israel, in preparation for transferring its aid cargo into Gaza, where the relief supplies will be delivered to residents via 123 trucks.

This step reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to combat the threat of famine in Gaza amid the catastrophic conditions faced by its residents. The UAE remains committed to alleviating the suffering of the population and meeting their basic needs through targeted initiatives and a proactive humanitarian response in the Gaza Strip.

Earlier this June, the UAE announced the entry of a new humanitarian aid convoy into Gaza, carrying approximately 1,039 tonnes of food supplies and flour. The delivery was part of “Operation Chivalrous Knight 3,” which continues to facilitate the entry of additional aid shipments. These efforts are guided by the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership and rooted in the nation’s long-standing principles of solidarity with the Palestinian people, reaffirming its commitment to supporting communities in crisis around the world.