Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei as Undersecretary of Department of Economic Development
ABU DHABI, 12th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has issued a resolution appointing Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei as Undersecretary of the Department of Economic Development.