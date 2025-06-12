Sharjah Social Empowerment showcases 'Neighbours of the Prophet'

SHARJAH, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of its mission to promote a culture of sustainable humanitarian endowment, the Sharjah Social Empowerment Foundation (SSEF) conducted an awareness tour introducing its endowment project "Neighbours of the Prophet" at Sharjah Digital Department branches across Sharjah and the Eastern Region.

The initiative aims to support orphans without guardians through income-generating real estate properties, with all proceeds funding empowerment programmes for the Foundation’s beneficiaries.

The event saw enthusiastic engagement from Digital Department staff, who received a detailed explanation of the project's vision, development impact, and ways individuals and institutions can contribute.

Mona bin Hadda Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Foundation, affirmed the project reflects the Foundation’s sustainable development approach and gratitude for the support from the Sharjah Digital Department.

She encouraged broader contributions, stating, “This vital project builds a brighter future for orphans by funding their essential needs and human development.”

Sheikh Saud bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Director-General of the Sharjah Digital Department, expressed pride in supporting the project, underlining the department’s commitment to social responsibility and its alignment with the values championed by Sharjah’s Ruler.

He emphasised the role of workplace culture in fostering cooperation and compassion.

The Foundation plans to continue similar visits across various governmental and community institutions in Sharjah to broaden awareness and encourage community participation in the success of the "Neighbours of the Prophet" endowment.