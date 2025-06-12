Ajman Ruler restructures Ajman Properties Corporation Board

AJMAN, 12th June 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued an Emiri Decree restructuring the Board of Directors of the Ajman Properties Corporation (AQAAR).

Under Emiri Decree No. (12) of 2025, Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi has been appointed Chairman of the Board, with Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi named Vice Chairman. The Board also includes three members.

The Board’s term will last for four years from the date of the decree’s issuance.

The decree is effective from the date of issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.