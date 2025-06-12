Etihad Credit Insurance wins ‘Deal of the Year’ award

COPENHAGEN,12th June 2025 (WAM) -- Etihad Credit Insurance (ECI), the UAE's federal export credit company, has participated as a strategic sponsor in the TXF Global 2025 conference, held in Copenhagen, Denmark, from 10th to 12th June.

As one of the world's leading international trade and project finance conferences, the event brought together over 1,500 participants from export credit agencies, project finance experts and leaders from around the globe.

The participation and recognition emphasised ECI’s ongoing commitment to enhancing its global presence and strengthening its position as a key enabler of the UAE’s non-oil exports while supporting the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision, which seeks to double the volume of UAE exports and expand its base in global markets, by building more financial partnerships.

During the event, ECI was honoured with the “TXF Commodity Trader Export Finance Deal of the Year 2024” award in recognition of its pivotal role in supporting the exports of Trafigura, one of the world’s leading companies in the commodities sector.

The award highlights a successful collaboration between ECI, Abu Dhabi Exports Office (ADEX), First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), and Natixis Corporate & Investment Banking (Natixis CIB), aimed at facilitating Trafigura’s global acquisition of non-oil UAE-originated commodities and enhancing the integration of UAE products into international supply chains.

Raja Al Mazrouei, CEO of Etihad Credit Insurance, said, “Our participation in TXF Global 2025, a key platform in the export finance sector, underscores ECI’s dedication to cultivating and strengthening strategic alliances as well as keeping pace with the evolving global trade dynamics. Receiving the ‘Deal of the Year’ award reaffirms the vital role ECI plays in supporting the UAE’s non-oil exports through innovative financing solutions that drive national economic growth and promote the diversification of the country’s exports.”

She added, “This award reflects our successful efforts in executing a strategic, first-of-its-kind transaction in collaboration with our valued partners – Abu Dhabi Exports Office, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Natixis. The initiative is a significant step towards expanding the country’s exports of essential commodities and highlights the competitiveness of the UAE’s investment and trade environment. We remain committed to strengthening partnerships with international institutions and delivering value-added services that empower Emirati companies to expand confidently into global markets.”

The TXF Global 2025 conference featured several high-level sessions and discussions on the future of trade finance, sustainable financing solutions for green projects, and experiences of export credit agencies around the world.

During the conference, ECI held bilateral meetings with international stakeholders, exploring new collaboration opportunities with financial institutions, development banks, and other financing agencies.