EDGE Group, Leonardo to strengthen strategic partnership with groundbreaking JV

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- EDGE, one of the world’s leading advanced technology and defence groups, and Leonardo have confirmed their mutual intent to establish a joint venture (JV) in Abu Dhabi.

The JV will create a cutting-edge technology hub in the UAE, strategically positioned to serve global markets through a unified and synergistic approach.

The MoU was signed by Faisal Al Bannai, Chairman of EDGE Group, and Roberto Cingolani, CEO and General Manager of Leonardo during a recent visit to Abu Dhabi. This agreement marks the latest step in strengthening the collaboration between EDGE and Leonardo.

The new JV will represent a landmark in global defence collaboration, covering multiple domains and integrating some of the most advanced and sophisticated technologies, including Naval C2 systems and combat system ballistic missile defence; counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS); airborne capabilities for maritime multi-mission aircraft (MMA); optronics; air defence; and high-performance computing (HPC) electronics for missile applications.