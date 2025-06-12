UAE President, Pakistani Prime Minister discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments

ABU DHABI, 12th June 2025 (WAM) -- UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan today received His Excellency Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, who is on a working visit to the UAE.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Shati in Abu Dhabi, His Highness and the Pakistani Prime Minister exchanged Eid Al-Adha greetings, offering prayers for continued prosperity for both nations and peace and stability across the Muslim world and beyond.

The two sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation, with a particular focus on the economic, investment and development sectors. They reaffirmed their commitment to deepening constructive ties and broadening their partnership in pursuit of shared interests and national development goals that aim to deliver greater prosperity for both peoples.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and Prime Minister Sharif also reviewed a range of regional and international issues of mutual concern and exchanged views on recent developments. They emphasised the importance of supporting international efforts to promote stability and strengthen peace both regionally and globally.

The Pakistani Prime Minister commended the efforts of His Highness in advancing peace, security and stability at both regional and global levels. He highlighted the key role played by UAE diplomacy in promoting dialogue and finding common ground for diplomatic solutions to conflicts and crises around the world. He also expressed his appreciation for the UAE’s ongoing support to Pakistan and its impactful development initiatives in the country.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser; H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor to the UAE President; Ali bin Hammad Al Shamsi, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Mohamed bin Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, and Dr. Ahmed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the President's Office for Strategic Affairs and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Office.

The meeting was also attended by the accompanying delegation of the Prime Minister of Pakistan, which included a number of ministers and senior officials.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived in Abu Dhabi, where he was received at Al Bateen Airport by His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and National Security Adviser, along with a number of senior officials.