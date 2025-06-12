MoF graduates Emirati cadres specialised programmes in financial sustainability, accounting

DUBAI, 12th June 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) has organised a graduation ceremony for a group of federal government employees who successfully completed a series of specialised programmes and diplomas in financial sustainability and government accounting as part of the Financial Sustainability and Accounting Capacity Building Programme.

The programmes and diplomas aimed to enhance the participants’ readiness for the future and promote best practices in financial management across federal entities.

The ceremony was attended by Mariam Mohammed Hassan Al Amiri, Assistant Undersecretary of Government Finance Management at the Ministry of Finance, Dr. Kyle Long, President of the American University in Dubai and Lucia Real Martin GAICD, Executive Director, ACCA, as well as several department directors from the federal entities and representatives from international academic and professional institutions.

Mariam Al Amiri stressed that the graduation of a distinguished group of federal government employees from specialised financial programmes and diplomas represents a significant milestone in the Ministry of Finance’s journey to prepare qualified Emirati talent to lead the future of public financial management.

“This achievement reflects the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to developing human capital and equipping them with the tools and knowledge necessary to keep pace with the rapid development in accounting and public finance, in line with international best practices and standards,” she stated.

She added, “We are committed to providing an exceptional learning environment, in partnership with leading academic and professional institutions, to ensure the preparation of financial leaders capable of anticipating future trends and addressing challenges with efficiency and professionalism.”

She further emphasised that these specialised programmes constitute a fundamental pillar in enhancing the financial governance framework, reinforcing the principles of accountability and sustainable digital transformation, and supporting the strategic objectives of the UAE Government in the field of public financial management.

Meanwhile, Dr. Kyle Long stressed that the successful completion of the Executive Diploma Programme in Government Financial Policy Sustainability by federal government employees is indeed a significant milestone in their professional journey.

He added that this achievement reflects their strong dedication to driving the UAE’s vision of a sustainable government financial system. Dr. Long also noted that the university is committed to strengthening its partnership with the Ministry of Finance to further support national talent in areas such as artificial intelligence, financial technology, and sustainable policy development.

He further said, “The Executive Diploma Programme exemplifies precisely how universities like ours can meaningfully collaborate with government to build capacity, enhance skills, and ensure sustainability. It aligns with the UAE government’s objectives of empowering national talent, enhancing financial efficiency, and advancing digital transformation and AI.”

Lucia Real Martin said, “ACCA is proud to partner with the UAE Ministry of Finance to honour public sector professionals who represent the future of public finance leadership in the UAE. Through ACCA’s programme, participants have gained insights into financial management, governance, sustainability, and digital transformation, providing lifelong learning which is vital to staying ahead in a rapidly changing world.”

The achievement is part of a comprehensive initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance to strengthen the financial and accounting sustainability capabilities of federal government employees.

This initiative is implemented in strategic partnerships with leading academic institutions, both local and international, including the American University in Dubai, which hosts the Executive Diploma Programme in Government Financial Policy Sustainability, and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA), which delivers globally recognised certifications such as the Certificate in International Public Sector Accounting Standards, Certificate in Public Finance and the Certificate in Sustainability for Finance.

The ceremony concluded with the honouring of graduates, celebrating their dedication and achievements and recognising their successful journey in acquiring specialised knowledge and practical skills.

The event highlighted the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to developing national talent, capable of advancing the UAE’s government financial system and embedding global excellence in public financial management.