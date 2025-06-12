Hamdan bin Zayed chairs Emirates Red Crescent board meeting

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), has chaired the ERC’s board meeting and highlighted that its initiatives during the UAE Year of Community reflect the leadership’s vision to promote the values of compassion, solidarity and community cohesion.

During the meeting, Sheikh Hamdan praised the ERC’s leading role in supporting those facing humanitarian challenges worldwide and for strengthening the UAE’s pioneering position in the field of humanitarian action.

Sheikh Hamdan also expressed gratitude to donors and benefactors for their continued support of the ERC’s achievements, and commended its volunteers and employees for consistently promoting community engagement through vital humanitarian initiatives.