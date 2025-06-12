Sultan bin Ahmed attends UOS postgraduate graduation ceremony

SHARJAH, 6th June, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and President of the University of Sharjah (UOS), attended the graduation ceremony for the Spring 2025 cohort of postgraduate students on Thursday at University City Hall. A total of 437 graduates were honoured.

In his speech, Sheikh Sultan reflected on the university’s ongoing success, noting that despite past achievements, the UOS continues to deepen its impact.

He highlighted that the university recorded 23 major accomplishments this year, including receiving a Platinum Rating with a perfect score in the STARS (Sustainability Tracking, Assessment and Rating System) by the Association for the Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Education—making UOS the first university in the Middle East to receive this distinction.

He also noted that UOS ranked highest among UAE universities in social sciences, humanities and the arts in the 2025 Times Higher Education rankings. The university also won the Best Entity in Governance Implementation award at the Tamayuz Award.

On the sports front, the football and volleyball teams secured first place in the team championship, while the basketball team came second and the squash team took gold. UOS has also been selected to host the World University Powerlifting Championship in 2026.

Sheikh Sultan stressed that these achievements go beyond headlines, forming real milestones that guide future investment and development. Addressing the graduates, he praised their knowledge and dedication, and paid tribute to the university’s founder, H.H. Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, describing UOS as a beacon of knowledge and learning.

He commended the university’s faculty for their role in shaping students’ success, referencing recently approved development projects born from faculty meetings. He also recognised the graduates’ families for their vital support, stating, “Today is not just your children’s graduation—it is the day your joy is fulfilled.”

Sheikh Sultan concluded by congratulating the graduates on their perseverance and urged them to pursue their dreams with continued commitment.

The ceremony opened with the UAE national anthem and a recitation from the Holy Quran. Professor Dr Issam Al-Din Ibrahim Ajami, Chancellor of UOS, expressed his pride in the graduates and gratitude to Sheikh Sultan for his support. He praised the founder, Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, for building a university that embraces ambition and celebrates success.

Dr Ajami emphasised that UOS postgraduate programmes are more than academic stages; they are journeys in research and innovation, preparing graduates to be leaders, policy advisors, and contributors to sustainable development. He highlighted the university’s focus on linking academic output to practical societal impact and called on graduates to apply their skills in building knowledge economies, guiding public policy, and addressing national and global challenges.

He expressed confidence in the graduates’ scientific and ethical grounding, describing them as thought leaders and change-makers across education, health, economy, technology and the environment. He concluded by encouraging graduates to continue with the mindset of researchers and contributors to their communities.

Speaking on behalf of the graduates, Sheikh Dr Salem bin Abdulrahman Al Qasimi expressed pride in completing their academic journey at UOS and gratitude for the support of faculty and families. He praised the university’s visionary leadership and thanked the faculty for instilling values of ethics and purpose-driven research.

Addressing fellow graduates, he said, “Knowledge is the key to this world and the path to the hereafter. Walk swiftly towards progress, excel in your fields, and raise the stature of our homeland through your achievements.”

He concluded by quoting the advice of the Ruler of Sharjah, “Continue scientific research, for it is the mission of the noble and the path of the learned.”

Sheikh Sultan then presented the graduation certificates and congratulated the graduates on their excellence and achievement.

Graduates came from across the university’s academic colleges, including Sharia and Islamic Studies, Arts, Business Administration, Engineering, Health Sciences, Law, Communication, Medicine, Dental Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences, Computing and Informatics, and Public Policy. A total of 119 students received doctoral degrees, 302 earned master’s degrees, and 16 completed the postgraduate diploma.

The ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdulrahman bin Salem Al Qasimi, Sheikh Saqr bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Smart Government Department in Umm Al Qaiwain, Sheikh Humaid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Head of the Umm Al Qaiwain Ruler’s Office, as well as senior officials, members of the UOS Board of Trustees and graduates’ families.