Sharjah Ruler chairs SPAA Board of Trustees meeting

SHARJAH, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member, Ruler of Sharjah, and President of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy (SPAA), chaired, on Thursday, the Academy's Board of Trustees meeting, at the Academy's building in University City, Sharjah.

At the beginning of the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah welcomed the members and new joiners of the Board of Trustees, and praised the Board's efforts in developing all aspects that contribute to advancing the Academy, its programmes, and its academic degrees.

This is to ensure the success of the Academy's experience as a pioneer in its fields of study at the national and regional levels.

The Board discussed several topics and future plans for the Academy, ways to achieve them, and the efforts made to support the Academy and make it an educational institution that provides specialised, high-quality education to talented and creative students from within and outside the country.

The Board discussed SPAA progress in several areas, including its faculty, practical training for students, and improving and developing the educational environment. It also reviewed the Academy's efforts to expand its relationships with relevant entities through the signing of memoranda of understanding.

The Board reviewed the Academy's plans for graduating its 2025 students this June, approving several graduation decisions. The meeting also addressed plans to offer programs specialising in film studies and film production.

The Board discussed several topics related to the preparations for the opening of the Academy's College of Music, which is scheduled to begin at the beginning of the next academic year. Student admission criteria have been set to the highest standards. The meeting also discussed several plans to expand the field of music studies, offer specialiSed music courses for young people, and participate in international arts festivals.

On the sidelines of the meeting, the Ruler of Sharjah received a commemorative plaque from the Lebanese National Theatre Festival, whose third edition's slogan was inspired by one of the famous works of the late Sheikh Khalid bin Sultan Al Qasimi. A film about his life and immortal artistic experience was screened during the festival, and the plaque was signed by all the artists who participated in the third edition.

Alongside the Ruler of Sharjah, the meeting was attended by Sheikha Hoor bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Art Foundation and Vice-Chairman of the Academy's Board of Trustees; Ismail Abdullah Ismail, Secretary-General of the Arab Theatre Authority; Dr. Habib Ghuloum Al Attar, Secretary-General of the Theatre Association; Dr. Peter Barlow, Executive Director of the Sharjah Performing Arts Academy; Ahmed Mohammed Bu Rahima, Director of the Theatre Department at the Department of Culture; Dr. Youssef Abdullah Eidabi, Cultural Advisor at the Dr. Sultan Al Qasimi Foundation; Qasim Istanbouli, Founder of the Lebanese National Theatre; Dr. Nadia Al Hassani, Dean of the College of Fine Arts and Design at the University of Sharjah; and Dr. Abeer Al Jundi.