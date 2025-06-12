King of Bahrain receives UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade in Manama

MANAMA, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of the Kingdom of Bahrain, today received Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, at Al Safriya Palace during an official visit to Manama, heading a delegation comprising senior officials, business leaders and representatives of major Emirati companies.

At the start of the meeting, Dr. Al Zeyoudi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan; His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai; and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, along with their wishes for continued prosperity and success to the leadership and people of Bahrain.

King Hamad conveyed his warm regards to the UAE leadership, wishing the government and people of the UAE further progress, prosperity and development. He emphasised the strength and depth of the fraternal relations between the two countries and their leaderships, highlighting their shared commitment to advancing sustainable development and further enhancing cooperation.

Dr. Al Zeyoudi expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and hospitality extended by King Hamad, describing it as a reflection of Bahrain’s deep-rooted values and its consistent efforts to support bilateral cooperation across various sectors, particularly in trade, investment and development.

The meeting reviewed recent developments in strategic trade and investment partnerships between the two nations, as well as ways to expand them in line with shared development objectives and aspirations for continued growth and prosperity.

Also present were Abdulla bin Adel Fakhro, Bahrain’s Minister of Industry and Commerce, and Fahad Mohammed Salem bin Kardous Al Ameri, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain.

On the sidelines of the visit, Dr. Al Zeyoudi held separate meetings with Shaikh Salman bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Bahrain’s Minister of Finance and National Economy, and Abdullah bin Adel Fakhro, to explore ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation. The discussions came following the entry into force of the Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement on 8th May.

Both sides expressed their hope that business communities and private sector entities in both countries would fully leverage this agreement and others, to establish more joint ventures that support mutual economic growth.

The meetings also discussed building on the growing trade and investment ties between the two countries. Non-oil trade between the UAE and Bahrain saw a record 23 percent increase in 2024, reaching AED33.9 billion. The UAE also maintained its position as the third-largest global investor in Bahrain, holding 10 percent of the country’s cumulative foreign direct investment stock.