Khalifa University, Green Waste Solutions tackle water scarcity with scalable technologies

DUBAI, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Khalifa University and Green Waste Solutions Trading DMCC have made significant strides in addressing water scarcity through innovative and scalable technologies.

Khalifa University developed a solar-powered thermal distillation device that produces freshwater from seawater without generating brine. The system uses sunlight to generate and condense steam directly from the water’s surface, reducing heat loss and enhancing energy efficiency.

Tested with synthetic and real seawater in Abu Dhabi, the device demonstrated the capacity to produce 2.2 litres of freshwater per square metre per day. It has attracted interest from major national companies including ADNOC and is registered under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) in the United States.

Meanwhile, Green Waste Solutions Trading DMCC, based in Dubai Multi Commodities Centre, created an integrated system that converts organic waste and wastewater into usable resources, including potable water, renewable energy, and bio-fertilisers.

The mobile solar-powered system includes anaerobic digesters, filtration units, power generators, and smart monitoring systems using AI and blockchain technologies. The solution has been successfully implemented in Egypt and Botswana, producing up to 100,000 litres of clean water per day and benefiting over 20,000 people in remote areas. Its flexible design makes it ideal for refugee camps and underserved communities.

Khalifa University and Green Waste Solutions were recently honoured at the fourth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award, organised by the UAE Water Aid Foundation under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

Khalifa University received the first prize in the “Innovative Research and Development – National Institutions” category, while Green Waste Solutions won in the “Innovative Projects – Large Projects” category. A total of 12 winners from eight countries were recognised.