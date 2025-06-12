UAE President, Canadian Prime Minister hold phone call to discuss bilateral ties, topics of mutual interest

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Excellency Mark Carney, Prime Minister of Canada, held a phone call today to discuss bilateral cooperation and ways to further strengthen collaboration in support of both countries’ shared interests.

During the call, the two sides also exchanged views on a number of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

The call touched on the upcoming G7 Leaders’ Summit, to be hosted by Canada from 15th to 17th June. They highlighted the importance of international collaboration in advancing global economic stability and addressing shared challenges, particularly in the areas of energy security and advanced technology.

His Highness thanked Prime Minister Carney for the invitation to attend the G7 Summit, expressing appreciation for the opportunity for the UAE to contribute to discussions on key global issues.