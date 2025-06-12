Sultan Al Jaber, Ahmed Al Sayegh attend Russian National Day reception

ABU DHABI, 12th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Sultan bin Ahmed Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, and Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, attended this evening a reception hosted by Timur Zabirov, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the UAE, on the occasion of Russia’s National Day.

The event, held at the Conrad Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi, was attended by senior officials, civilians, members of the Arab and foreign diplomatic corps accredited to the UAE, and members of the Russian community residing in the country.

In his address, Ambassador Zabirov praised the bilateral relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation, affirming his country’s ongoing commitment to enhancing cooperation across all fields.