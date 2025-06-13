National Olympic Committee participates in International Athletes’ Forum in Lausanne

DUBAI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE National Olympic Committee (NOC), represented by its Athletes’ Committee, participated in the 12th International Athletes’ Forum (IAF), held on 11th–12th June in Lausanne, Switzerland.

The delegation included Mohammed Al Nakhy and Aisha Jasem Al Ali, both members of the Athletes’ Committee.

The International Athletes’ Forum is the world’s largest gathering of athlete representatives, organised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Athletes’ Commission. The forum convened over 400 participants to address key issues affecting athletes, amplify their voices, and exchange ideas to strengthen the support provided by their respective athletes’ commissions.

The programme featured a series of plenary sessions and workshops through which participants explored the range of support available from the IOC, Olympic Solidarity, and Olympic partners worldwide.

The workshops covered topics such as anti-doping, mental health and well-being, prevention of match manipulation, social media strategies for athletes’ commissions, sustainability, and effective commission governance.

The forum also included updates on major upcoming Olympic Games, including Milano Cortina 2026, Los Angeles 2028, the French Alps 2030, and Brisbane 2032.

On the sidelines of the forum, Mohammed Al Nakhy and Aisha Jasem Al Ali met with Kirsty Coventry, the incoming Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission, who will officially assume her role on 23rd June. They also held discussions with Emma Terho, the current Chair of the IOC Athletes’ Commission.

Held every two years, the International Athletes’ Forum provides a platform for athletes’ commissions of International Federations, National Olympic Committees, Continental Associations, Olympic Games Organising Committees, the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) to convene and deliberate on issues of importance to athletes.