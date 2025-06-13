Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Grappling kicks off Saturday

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi is set to host the inaugural edition of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Grappling on Saturday at Mubadala Arena in Zayed Sports City.

The one-day event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Jiu-Jitsu Pro (AJP) and brings together hundreds of athletes representing 65 academies from 50 countries across various age groups and skill levels.

The championship is a key stop in AJP’s annual competition calendar and a significant event in the regional combat sports scene. It attracts athletes from diverse backgrounds in grappling and ground fighting disciplines, showcasing the UAE’s growing and inclusive sports culture.

The organising committee confirmed that official weigh-ins will take place on the same day as the competition, in line with AJP’s regulations to ensure fairness and a high-quality professional experience for all participants.

This edition of the tournament is open to male athletes only and features divisions for juniors, amateurs, professionals, and masters. Participation is open to all nationalities, offering a broad platform for athletes from around the world to compete.

Rodrigo Valerio, Operations Director at AJP, emphasised the organisation’s commitment to hosting top-tier events, stating that the inaugural Abu Dhabi Grand Prix for Grappling provides a key platform where experience meets ambition. He highlighted the diversity of participants as a driving force behind the sport’s success and reiterated AJP’s focus on delivering a safe and fair competitive environment.

Valerio added that the event marks a new chapter in AJP’s grappling tournaments, serving as a model for talent development and promoting a culture of combat sports in the region.

The championship reflects Abu Dhabi’s ongoing efforts to host world-class sporting events and strengthen its position as a global hub for martial arts and combat sports.