Abu Dhabi University celebrates graduation of 18th cohort

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has celebrated the graduation of its 18th cohort from the Class of 2025, which includes a distinguished group of graduates recognised for their exceptional academic performance.

The milestone event honoured students from five colleges and more than 50 majors, reflecting ADU’s over two-decade journey of shaping future-ready leaders from across the world.

This year’s diverse class included graduates from over 100 countries, reinforcing the university’s role as a global hub for inclusive, high-quality education that supports the UAE’s vision for a knowledge-based, innovation-driven society.

Professor Ghassan Aouad, Chancellor of Abu Dhabi University, said, "The students' success reflects ADU’s strategic focus on equipping students with the multidisciplinary skills needed to lead in a rapidly evolving world.”

Degrees were conferred across undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral levels in disciplines including engineering, business, administration, law, health sciences, and arts and sciences.

The celebration also comes as ADU expands its academic portfolio with 20 new future-focused programs launching in Fall 2025, designed to prepare students for careers in emerging fields like artificial intelligence, digital transformation, public health, among others.