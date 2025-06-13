Esports World Cup 2025 to begin in Riyadh on July 7

RIYADH, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025 is set to begin in Riyadh on 7th July, running until 24th August, reported the Saudi Press Agency (SPA).

Positioned as the largest and most impactful event in esports history, this global tournament will host over 2,000 professional players from 200 clubs across more than 100 countries.

Organised by the Esports World Cup Foundation (EWCF) at Boulevard City in Riyadh, the event boasts a record-breaking prize pool exceeding $70 million.

This year's competition features 25 tournaments across 24 popular game titles, reinforcing Saudi Arabia's leading role in the global esports sector.



