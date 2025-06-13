TRENDS-supported workshop at Cambridge focuses on strengthening agri-food supply chains

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of TRENDS Research & Advisory, the Industrial Resilience Research Group at the University of Cambridge held its third workshop on the resilience of agri-food supply chains at the university’s Institute for Manufacturing (IfM).

The event brought together representatives from international organisations, leading agricultural and industrial companies, and public policy and innovation experts.

The workshop took place within the framework of global efforts to confront challenges arising from geopolitical transformations and climate change and to reshape food systems to ensure their sustainability and adaptability.

A distinguished group of worldwide decision-makers, experts, industry leaders, and innovators discussed three key questions about exploring innovative solutions to enhance sustainable production, improve supply chain efficiency, ensure food access, and promote responsible consumption patterns.

Speakers addressed four critical dimensions for strengthening the resilience of food systems: preserving nutritional value across supply chains, ensuring production continuity amid global disruptions, and achieving affordability by proposing innovative financing models to make sustainable food accessible to all—accessibility through the use of technology to achieve fairness in food distribution.

Over two days, participants presented case studies and showcased new solutions to enhance resilience in global food systems.