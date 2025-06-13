UAE, Universal Rights Group launch new initiative to foster consensus on human rights at UN

GENEVA, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Permanent Mission of the United Arab Emirates to the United Nations in Geneva and the Universal Rights Group, a human rights policy think tank, launched a new initiative in Geneva aimed at fostering consensus on key issues before the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The Wednesday Exchange series of roundtables will convene approximately 18 states (at the ambassadorial level) to discuss and engage in depth discussions on some of the most pressing human rights questions facing the international community.

Designed as a platform for open and constructive dialogue, the Wednesday Exchange enables state representatives to share perspectives and identify areas of common ground. All dialogues are held under the Chatham House Rule to encourage candid and meaningful exchanges.

The inaugural meeting, explored the question: “How can the Human Rights Council make a meaningful, practical contribution to realising the Global Digital Compact’s objective to build an ‘inclusive, open, safe and secure digital space that respects, protects and promotes human rights?”

The discussion included the participation of ambassadors from the African Group, Asia-Pacific Group, Eastern European Group, Latin American Group, and Western European and Other Groups.