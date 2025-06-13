Israeli attacks on Iran widely condemend by Arab states

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Several Arab nations issued strong condemnations following Israel's military strikes on the Islamic Republic of Iran, which targeted sovereign sites and resulted in casualties, according to various Arab media outlets.

In an official statement issued today, Oman's Foreign Ministry said that this assault comes at an extremely sensitive time, when international efforts are intensifying to resume nuclear negotiations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States. "This clearly reveals a deliberate intent to obstruct the diplomatic process and ignite a broader conflict with grave consequences for regional and international peace.”

Kuwait's Ministry of Foreign Affairs strongly condemned the Israeli occupation's aggression against the Islamic Republic of Iran on Friday, describing it as “a blatant breach of all international laws, a violation of Iranian sovereignty, and a threat to regional security”.

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia expressed “its strong condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Israeli aggressions against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which undermine its sovereignty and security and constitute a clear violation of international laws and norms.”

The Kingdom affirmed that the international community and the Security Council bear a great responsibility to immediately halt this aggression.

In a statement on Friday, the Arab Republic of Egypt condemned the military attacks that Israel launched on Iran as a blatant and extremely dangerous regional escalation, a flagrant violation of international law and the UN Charter, and a direct threat to regional and global peace and security.

The State of Qatar voiced its grave concern over this dangerous escalation, which forms part of a recurring pattern of aggressive policies that threaten regional peace and stability and hinder efforts aimed at de-escalation and diplomatic resolution.

The Jordanian Government strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Iran, describing it as a blatant violation of the sovereignty of a United Nations member state and a clear breach of international law and the UN Charter.

The Iraqi Government also condemned the Israeli strikes and called on the international community to take "decisive measures" to prevent a repeat of such aggression, warning it poses a threat to international peace and security.

The Kingdom of Bahrain expressed its condemnation of the attack, warning that such escalations pose a serious threat to regional security and stability.

In an official statement, Bahrain called on all parties involved to exercise restraints and prioritise de-escalation. It also reaffirmed Bahrain's firm and consistent position in favour of resolving conflicts through peaceful means, dialogue bad diplomacy.

It stressed the urgent need to resume Iranian-American negotiation, particularly encoring Iran's nuclear programme, and highlighted the broader necessity of ending regional conflicts.