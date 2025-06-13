Noura Al Kaabi participates in Oslo Forum 2025

OSLO, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in the Oslo Forum. The annual platform, co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Norway and the Centre for Humanitarian Dialogue, convenes global conflict mediators, decision-makers, diplomats, and peacebuilders.

Held under the theme “All Hands on Deck: Mediation in a Changing World,” this year’s forum focused on the resilience, relevance, and adaptability of mediation and diplomacy as a vital tool for conflict resolution.

On the sidelines of the forum, Al Kaabi met with Andreas Kravik, State Secretary at the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the meeting, both sides discussed global and regional developments, and explored potential initiatives aimed at promoting prosperity and stability in conflict-affected regions.

Their discussions included advancing tolerance, coexistence and interfaith dialogue to foster peace; mitigating the risks of climate change; and strengthening people-to-people ties between Norway and the UAE through culture.

The UAE’s participation in the Oslo Forum demonstrates the country’s steadfast commitment to dialogue, peaceful conflict resolution and multilateral cooperation in support of international peace and prosperity.

Al Kaabi was accompanied by Fatima Al Mazrouei, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of Norway.