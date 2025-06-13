Emirates Publishers Association expands global reach through Latin America

SHARJAH, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- As part of a strategic vision to strengthen international cooperation and enhance the UAE’s presence in global publishing, the Emirates Publishers Association (EPA) is expanding its international network through key participations in major cultural events in Latin America.

Beginning with the Buenos Aires International Book Fair and continuing with a series of high-profile literary and professional gatherings in Rio de Janeiro—UNESCO’s World Book Capital for 2025—these efforts reflect the UAE’s growing role in global publishing and its commitment to building cultural bridges.

In June 2025, the Association is undertaking a broad programme of activities in Brazil. Its delegation is participating in four major publishing events in Rio de Janeiro, including the Rio International Book Fair (13–22 June), the largest literary public event in Latin America. Other engagements include the 6th Professional Journey, the Rio International Publishers Summit and the PublisHer Summit, which champions women in publishing leadership.

This comes as UNESCO recognises Rio under the theme “Rio de Janeiro Continues to Read.”

During the 6th Professional Journey, organised by the Brazilian Book Chamber, the EPA—represented by Amira BuKdara, co-founder of Ghaf Publishing and Library and President of the EPA Board—is taking part in a meeting that offers Emirati publishers opportunities to engage with buyers and professionals in the Portuguese-speaking market. The programme includes discussions on rights exchange and translation.

The EPA is also attending the Rio International Publishers Summit, organised by the Brazilian National Syndicate of Book Publishers, which brings together global experts to explore publishing technologies, audiobooks, reading promotion and women’s empowerment.

The delegation is additionally taking part in the PublisHer Summit, which features panel discussions with female publishing leaders across generations, highlighting success stories and the challenges facing women in the industry.

The visit to Brazil follows a successful participation in the Buenos Aires International Book Fair 2025 (22 April–12 May), where Riyadh was the Guest of Honour. In Argentina, the EPA held strategic meetings with stakeholders in the cultural and publishing sectors, including representatives from the Fair’s Board of Directors, publishing associations and officials from the Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Culture. The meetings explored opportunities for greater cultural exchange and mutual participation in international initiatives.

Commenting on the EPA’s participation, Amira BuKdara said, "Our engagement in Rio de Janeiro and Buenos Aires is a key step in promoting Emirati literature globally. International events provide a vital platform for collaboration, translation and co-publishing, allowing us to share Arab stories with wider audiences."

She added, "Through this initiative, we aim to introduce Arabic content to new readers who share our love for books and knowledge, despite the language barrier."

These efforts form part of the EPA’s wider strategy to position the UAE as a key player in the global publishing industry and to foster cultural dialogue between the Arab world and Latin America—promoting diversity and amplifying the voice of Emirati publishers across new markets.