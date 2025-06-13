Awqaf Abu Dhabi launches AED10 million Box Hub project to support Life Endowment campaign

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Endowments and Minors Funds’ Authority (Awqaf Abu Dhabi) has launched Box Hub, an endowment project with a value of AED10 million in support of the Life Endowment campaign, launched recently by Awqaf Abu Dhabi under the slogan With You For Life.

The campaign aims to enhance the sustainability of healthcare services and cover treatment costs for chronic illness patients and People of Determination.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi also announced that it will allocate AED1.3 million, received via 182,000 community contributions, to help fund the Box Hub endowment project in Abu Dhabi.

This initiative showcases an innovative approach to endowment, where community members collaborate to create a vibrant community project. The proceeds from Box Hub will be directed to the Life Endowment campaign, which enhances the sustainability of healthcare services and provides long-term funding for treating chronic illness patients and People of Determination.

The Box Hub project aims to create a unique, dynamic community that blends various dining, entertainment and shopping experiences, in a family-friendly atmosphere that meets the expectations of community members.

The project offers community members from all backgrounds and age groups to meet up and have a good time, in a lively environment. Box Hub will feature a drive through option and convenient walking tracks, making it an ideal destination for families to enjoy their time.

The development of the Box Hub project is scheduled to start at the end of 2025 and will continue for approximately 18 months. Official opening of the project will take place in 2028.

As a gesture of gratitude and appreciation for the community's contributions, Awqaf Abu Dhabi announced that the names of all Box Hub project contributors will be inscribed on a dedicated mural within the project site, in recognition of their support for the Life Endowment campaign.

Fahad Abdul Qader Al Qassim, Director-General of Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said, “The Box Hub project embodies Awqaf Abu Dhabi’s commitment to developing sustainable endowment solutions that enhance quality of life. This initiative aligns with our vision to strengthen the role of endowment in supporting vital sectors, especially healthcare, by empowering all members of society to contribute to positive change.

“Box Hub reflects the community's collaborative spirit in supporting the Life Endowment campaign. This project exemplifies community-based endowments, providing a sustainable platform for recreation and economic activity, with proceeds directly benefiting individuals with chronic illnesses and People of Determination, easing the burden on them and their families.”

Through the contribution it receives, the Life Endowment campaign aims to establish an endowment dedicated to cover the cost of treatment for chronic illness patients and People of Determination, as well as invest the endowment proceeds in providing medication, and supporting the healthcare system, enhancing its capacity to navigate future challenges.

The campaign also aims to maximise the returns of the endowment and direct them toward healthcare programmes that improve quality of life and help build a healthy, sustainable society. The initiative seeks to promote the concept of endowment as a development tool that supports social solidarity, and highlights the UAE’s pioneering role in supporting charitable and humanitarian initiatives and promoting social investment.