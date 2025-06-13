Japan condemns Israeli strike on Iran, calls for de-escalation

TOKYO, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Japan strongly condemned Israel’s recent airstrikes on Iran, warning that such military actions could dangerously escalate tensions in the region.

In a press conference, Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya expressed deep regret over Israel’s use of force amid ongoing international diplomatic efforts—including US-Iran talks—to achieve a peaceful resolution to the Iranian nuclear issue.

“Our country strongly condemns this bombardment, which only worsens the situation,” Iwaya said.

He emphasised that peace and stability in the Middle East are of vital importance to Japan and urged all concerned parties to exercise maximum restraint. “We strongly call for de-escalation and will do our utmost as a government to protect Japanese citizens residing in the region,” he added.

The minister also reaffirmed Japan’s commitment to taking all necessary measures to prevent the situation from deteriorating further.