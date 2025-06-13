Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends Khalifa University 2025 graduation ceremony

ABU DHABI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has attended the Khalifa University 2025 graduation ceremony, held at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

In all, 163 students received their PhD degrees, while 193 received their master’s, and a total of 725 students received their bachelor’s degrees, making the overall numbers 1,112, including 31 PhDs in medicine graduates.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan congratulated the graduates and their families on passing this educational stage, wishing them continued success in their professional and scientific careers, and in the service of their homelands and societies in various fields.

He reaffirmed that the graduation of a new cohort of students from Khalifa University, specialised in engineering, science, and medicine, reflects the UAE’s commitment to preparing a generation of scientifically and academically qualified talent capable of meeting the needs of crucial sectors in advanced engineering, technology, medicine, and health sciences.

H.H. Sheikh Khaled commended the role of Khalifa University as a leading academic and research institution, in developing distinguished specialists and researchers capable of creating advanced solutions in the fields of artificial intelligence, medical sciences, and future technologies.

In his address, Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, expressed his gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for his visionary leadership and support of Khalifa University and the UAE’s academic and research institutions.

He also extended his sincere thanks and appreciation to H.H. Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for attending the ceremony and for His Highness’ continued support of national talent and competencies across various scientific and research fields.

Reflecting on the UAE Year of Community and its impact, Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri highlighted the academic achievement of Khalifa University students and reaffirmed the institution’s role in preparing future-ready talent to lead and excel in various industries, including the private sector.

He emphasised that the students represent the innovation and excellence that support the UAE’s long-term vision, thanking the faculty members for their instrumental role in shaping skills and competencies of the graduates of this cohort.

During 2025, Khalifa University has achieved several milestones. The institution was ranked first in the UAE and 37th in Asia in the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia University Rankings 2025 and ranked top in the UAE in 10 subjects in the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025. The Petroleum Engineering programme has risen to the 7th place maintaining its position in the global top 10 for three consecutive years.

Khalifa University marked a milestone in its sustainable journey with the launch of Sustainability Strategy – A Pathway to Net Zero 2050, the university’s first greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions report. Further enhancing Abu Dhabi's reputation as a global hub for robotics and AI innovation, the University launched a bachelor's programme in Robotics and AI.

In academics, Khalifa University also developed a dual PhD programme in collaboration with KU Leuven, a first-of-its-kind dual master’s programme with the Arizona State University, partnerships with Zayed Military University and the Abdulla Al Ghurair Foundation, and an undergraduate research programme with Mubadala Healthcare, as well as continuing its partnership with the National Service and Reserve Authority (NSRA).

Also in attendance at the graduation ceremony were senior officials, members of the Khalifa University Board of Trustees, faculty and staff, the graduates, and members of their families.