Iran: Damage to Natanz nuclear facility from Israeli strike superficial, no radiation leak reported

TEHRAN, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran (AEOI) announced that the recent Israeli strike on the underground Natanz uranium enrichment facility caused mostly superficial damage, with no radioactive leak detected.

In a statement carried by the official Iranian news agency IRNA, the organisation confirmed that various parts of the Natanz complex were affected by the strike and that investigations are underway to assess the extent of the damage. The statement added that no human casualties have been reported among the site's personnel so far.

The organisation also affirmed that inspections revealed no spread of radioactive or chemical contamination beyond the facility.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Ministry of Communications announced temporary nationwide restrictions on internet access in the wake of the Israeli airstrikes.

According to a statement published by the ISNA news agency, the ministry explained that the internet restrictions are temporary and will be lifted once the situation stabilises.