Arab Parliament condemns Israeli attack on Iran

CAIRO, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab Parliament strongly condemned the Israeli attack on Iran today, describing it as a grave threat, a serious escalation, and a blatant violation of international law.

In a statement, the Parliament called for urgent and immediate action by the international community, the United Nations, and the UN Security Council.

It warned that continued international silence in the face of Israel's repeated violations risks allowing the law of the jungle to prevail over the principles of international law.