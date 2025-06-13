UN condemns any military escalation in Middle East

NEW YORK, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Secretary-General António Guterres condemned any military escalation in the Middle East.

In a statement attributable to the Deputy Spokesperson for the Secretary-General, Farhan Haq, on Israeli strikes against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Guterres is particularly concerned by Israeli attacks on nuclear installations in Iran while talks between Iran and the United States on the status of Iran's nuclear programme are underway.

The Secretary-General recalls the obligation of UN Member States to act in accordance with the UN Charter and international law.

The Secretary-General asks both sides to show maximum restraint, avoiding at all costs a descent into deeper conflict, a situation that the region can hardly afford.