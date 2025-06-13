MoF organises workshop on Cabinet Resolutions on outsourcing, instalment of debt collection from federal entities

DUBAI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) – In a step aimed at enhancing the efficiency of debt collection and supporting financial sustainability across federal entities, the Ministry of Finance (MoF) organised a specialised workshop in Dubai to discuss the provisions of Cabinet Resolution No. (14) and Cabinet Resolution No. (15) of 2025, concerning the outsourcing and instalment of the collection of debts owed to federal entities.

The workshop was attended by directors of financial and legal affairs from various federal entities, as well as representatives from the Ministry’s Government Revenue and Legal Affairs departments.

The session comes as part of the Ministry’s ongoing commitment to supporting federal entities in their capacity as creditors and parties responsible for the collection of dues, and to familiarise them with the mechanisms and procedures that allow for greater flexibility in implementing these resolutions.

This, in turn, contributes to improving the efficiency of financial collections and raising levels of compliance, in line with Federal Decree-Law No. (15) of 2024.

Saeed Rashid Al Yateem, Assistant Under-Secretary for the Government Budget and Revenue Sector at the Ministry of Finance, said, “This workshop reflects the Ministry of Finance’s commitment to enhancing transparency and efficiency in managing federal financial resources by empowering entities to implement the Cabinet resolutions on debt collection in a flexible and financially governed manner.

Implementing outsourcing and instalment mechanisms is an important step toward advancing the federal financial system and ensuring financial sustainability. At the Ministry, we are keen to provide full support to federal entities and equip them with the tools and mechanisms needed to ensure the swift and effective implementation of these resolutions, thereby strengthening confidence in the federal financial system.”

The workshop featured a detailed explanation of the legal and regulatory frameworks related to the Cabinet Resolutions, in addition to discussions around proposed execution models for outsourcing and instalment. The session also addressed how to integrate these mechanisms into the financial systems and procedures of federal entities. Furthermore, it provided a platform to respond to participants’ queries and facilitated knowledge exchange among the various concerned parties.

