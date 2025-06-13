Arab League condemns Israeli attacks on Iran

CAIRO, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- The General Secretariat of the League of Arab States condemned the Israeli attacks on Iranian territory, affirming that they constitute a "blatant violation" of international law.

In a statement issued today, the General Secretariat called for decisive and immediate intervention by the international community to halt these attacks, which pose a threat of igniting the region.

It stressed the necessity of containing the escalation and not allowing the situation to spiral out of control.