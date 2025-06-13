Minister of Human Resources reviews construction sites’ readiness to combat heat stress

DUBAI, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Dr. Abdulrahman Al Awar, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation, and Acting Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, visited a construction site in Dubai to review preparations for the implementation of the Midday Break, which comes into effect on Sunday, 15th June 2025.

Under this regulation, working under direct sunlight and in open areas is prohibited daily from 12:30 to 15:00, until 15th September 2025.

Accompanied by several senior ministry officials, Al Awar received a detailed briefing from Tariq Khansaheb, Chairman of Khansaheb Civil Engineering, on the company's sustainable initiatives for workers and the measures in place to ensure the construction site meets occupational health and safety standards. These measures include providing a shaded rest area equipped with cooling devices and cold water during the Midday Break, prioritising workers’ health, comfort, and well-being.

Commending the company's initiatives and its expertise in corporate social responsibility (CSR), Al Awar praised the significant contribution of private sector companies to enhancing the competitiveness and leadership of the nation's labour market.

The field visit also included representatives of Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Aster DM Healthcare, and National Food Product Company (NFPC). The participating entities provided gifts and refreshments to the workers, conducted medical check-ups for the company's employees and raised awareness about heat exhaustion prevention.

The Midday Break is being implemented for the 21st consecutive year as part of the UAE’s sustainable approach to ensuring a safe working environment aligned with best practices and occupational health and safety requirements. This initiative aims to protect the workers from injuries and harm caused by working in high temperatures during the summer months.

The midday work ban requires companies to provide shaded areas for workers at work sites to protect them from heat stress caused by sun exposure, as well as adequate cooling devices, sufficient water to prevent dehydration, first-aid equipment and other comfort facilities.

Community members can report any violations or irresponsible practices during the Midday Break by contacting the MoHRE call centre on 600590000, or through the ministry's website and smart app.