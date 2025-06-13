SHARJAH, 13th June, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Airport advises all passengers to regularly check their flight updates, as several cancellations and delays have been reported today due to airspace closures in certain regions.

Passengers are encouraged to contact their airlines directly to confirm the status of their flight before heading to the airport, ensuring a seamless travel experience.

Sharjah Airport reassures passengers that it is closely monitoring the situation in coordination with relevant authorities and is implementing all necessary operational measures to maintain the highest standards of safety and service.